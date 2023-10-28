Elizabeth Banks spills the tea about her youthful glow in late 40s

Elizabeth Banks has recently spilled the tea about her youthful glow in the late 40s.



While speaking to US Weekly at No.7’s Reversal Lounge in New York City earlier this week, Elizabeth, who is No.7’s first celeb ambassador, said, “I am an all-natural beauty.”

“Nothing’s ever gone in here, you can tell,” stated the 49-year-old.

Explaining she’s never gotten Botox, Elizabeth pointed out, “And that’s because my self-esteem is really high. I try and focus on my confidence and less on how I look.”

Reflecting on her insecurity, the Hunger Games star disclosed she was “self-conscious” about her crows’ feet.

However, Elizabeth made herself understand that it’s all “my experience, my laughter and my love”.

“I have really come to understand that so much of [skincare] is what’s inside as much as the outside,” remarked the actress.

She pointed out, “To me, I find that when I don’t go outside every day, when I don’t exercise, my mental health deteriorates.”

“When your mental health deteriorates, your self-esteem goes with it. Suddenly, all my habits are out the window,” maintained the actress and movie-maker.

Elizabeth mentioned, “It’s not just about what you put on your skin, it’s really what’s coming on the inside out.”

Sharing her thoughts about No. 7, the Charlie’s Angels star added, “What I love about No.7 is they spent 15 years of [research and development] building this peptide technology.”