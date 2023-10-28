Strictly Ellie Simmonds quietly SPLITS from boyfriend Matt Dean after two years 

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and Matt Dean are no longer together.
The Strictly Come Dancing star, 28, has parted ways with Matt, with the Team GB athlete keeping their romance largely out of the public eye.
A source told The Sun newspaper: 'Ellie and Matt have sadly split but it was amicable on both sides and there remains a lot of love there.
'They preferred to keep their relationship out of the public eye and it was the same with the break up, but both are doing OK.'
The former couple first met when they were toddlers and started dating two years ago.
Matt was spotted in the audience supporting Ellie as she competed on 'Strictly Come Dancing' last year.
