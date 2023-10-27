King Charles urged to stop Meghan Markle from destroying royal family

Lizzie Cundy, who's known as Meghan Markle's friend, has asked King Charles to stop his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle from releasing her memoir following a string of cruel cartoons about the royal.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in the recent months, have found themselves being mocked by a string of cartoons including Family Guy. Most recently, the US comedy took aim at the Sussexes as the character Peter Griffin explained he would "go it alone" similar to the couple having suffered financial issues.

The show then cut to a scene depicting Meghan and Harry sitting around a large swimming pool. Viewers then saw Harry saying he "shouldn't have left the made-up nonsense," referring to his and Meghan's controversial decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

However, Meghan's ex-pal has hit out at former Hollywood actress following a string of cruel cartoons about the royal. Lizzie believes that if Meghan releases her hotly anticipated memoirs, it would continue to see the couple become a "laughing stock".

"In light of the recent cartoons mocking Meghan and Harry, King Charles needs to intervene and stop her memoirs. Enough now of their moaning and whinging, all they do is backstab and make a career out of complaining. It's so bad now that we're a laughing stock across the pond making cartoon features of the couple – it's time for this to stop," Lizzie told The Mirror.

Lizzie, who was friends of Meghan before the Duchess's marriage to Harry, went on to add: "Meghan can forget a career in politics because, with their moaning, they've become laughingstocks, not just here but in the States. Their celebrity friends have moved away from them."