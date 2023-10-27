Why Meghan Markle 'abandoned' THIS million dollar business plan

File Footage

Meghan Markle seemingly had a major business plan that could have earned her millions before she decided to marry Prince Harry.



Back in 2012, the Suits actress and a pal had filed a trademark for a name for their sweets company.

As per documents, obtained by TMZ, the Duchess of Sussex wanted to sell premium lollipops and trademarked the name ‘Lali’.

However, the idea was abandoned in the start of 2014, likely due to her hectic work schedule when shooting Suits, in which she essayed the role of paralegal Rachel Zane from 2011 till 2018.

Later in 2016, the Duchess of Sussex met Prince Harry after the two linked up through their mutual friend Violet von Westenholz.

The pair went on their first date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse in London.

Speaking about their first interaction on their Netflix show, the Duke of Sussex recalled: "Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed and a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat…"

Meghan added: "Oh gosh, isn't that whole thing it's got like doggy filters, and that's what he saw of me."

Harry added: "That was the first thing, I was like: 'who is that?'"