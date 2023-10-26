Sofia Vergara shows off sensational figure amid flirty message to Bad Bunny

Sofia Vergara proudly flaunted her stunning physique while promoting her new bodysuit, which came on the heels of a playful message she sent to Bad Bunny, who had previously complimented her in one of his songs.

On a recent Wednesday, the 51-year-old former Modern Family star, who is currently single following her separation from her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, after more than seven years of marriage, showcased three different colors of the new bodysuit in a post on her Instagram page.

With 31.7 million Instagram fans and followers, she engaged them by asking, "Which color is your favorite?"

Her first snapshot featured a simple selfie in front of a mirror, wearing a brown version of the bodysuit. In the next selfie, she sported a black version, and in the final snapshot, the Colombian beauty dazzled in a white bodysuit.

The actress and television personality ended the Instagram post by writing, 'The perfect bodysuit from my new Walmart fall collection!! Wear them with jeans, skirts, shorts or alone.'

Her sexy promotional exhibition comes in the wake of her sending a flirty message to Bad Bunny after he complimented her in one of his new songs.