Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce shows off hidden talent

Should Taylor Swift ever require a fresh backing dancer, she might want to consider her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The past month has been marked by headlines about their romance.



This week, Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, showcased his remarkable dance skills at a charity fundraising event with Kansas City's women's soccer team.

He joined the event, which also featured Current star Lo'eau LaBonta and volunteers from the charity, despite his hectic schedule.

A viral video clip shows him attempting to mimic LaBonta's well-known twerking dance while grooving to Aretha Franklin's 'Respect.'

Last year, LaBonta caused a sensation on the internet when she pretended to limp away after scoring a penalty and then surprised everyone with her iconic twerking celebration.

Kelce made an effort to replicate this move at the fundraising event. He even persuaded two onlookers to join in, clapping and waving his arms in the air.

Current's X account captioned the video: "Couple of KC icons at twerk."

Swift, a pop sensation, and Kelce are enamoured with each other. Swift has seen four of Kelce's five NFL games as a Chiefs player.

His new girlfriend was spotted celebrating with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany at Arrowhead on Sunday after their victory over the Chargers.

And as fantasy football fans and Swifties know all too well, Kelce is actually playing better when his new girlfriend is there.