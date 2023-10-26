Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel reacts to Britney Spears' memoir claims

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel is having a hard time coping with the aftermath of Britney Spears' claims.

The 41-year-old actress reportedly “feels bad” for Britney Spears following her explosive revelations about her and Timberlake’s relationship from the late ‘90s.

The Toxic singer laid bare all the uncomfortable details about her publicized romance with the *NSYNC star in her memoir, The Woman in Me, released earlier this week.

Timberlake and Spears were together between 1998 and 2002.

Besides being urged to abort their baby by Justin, the singer detailed the many times he made true of his playboy status by cheating on her during their relationship.

Ultimately, the Cry Me a River singer ended their intense relationship via a two-word text, according to Britney.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed that though Biel feels bad for the multi-hyphenate star, “it’s hard for her to watch Justin be trolled on social media and targeted by Britney fans.”

“She thinks Justin’s learned from his mistakes and deserves to live in peace,” they added.

As for Timberlake, the singer is “trying to distance himself from [the chatter around] her book” by focusing on his family with Biel and career with his recently reunited band.