Kylie Jenner on son’s name-change and co-parenting with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner provided an update on her co-parenting journey with ex Travis Scott, and how she felt while changing her son’s name.



The Kardashians star, who parted ways with the rapper Sicko Mode in late 2022, recently discussed their new dynamic as they raise their 5-year-old daughter Stormi and their 1-year-old son Aire.

"It's going….," Kylie told WSJ. Magazine. "I think we're doing the best job that we can do."

Following the first whispers of a romance in 2017, Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi into their family the following year. The Highest in the Room musician, 32, and the beauty mogul, 26, later split up and reconciled before welcoming Aire into their family in 2022.

Now that she and Travis have broken up, Kylie, who has been igniting romance rumours with Timothée Chalamet, is sharing extra details regarding the renaming of her baby boy.

After all, Kylie, who originally gave her kid the moniker Wolf, told her nearly 400 million Instagram followers that the name didn't feel like the perfect match less than two months after he arrived. Finally, ten months later, she revealed that they had renamed him Aire.

"That was the hardest thing that I've ever done in my life," Kylie told to the outlet. "I'm still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?'"

"The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn't even make a decision or think straight," the Khy founder added.

"And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, 'I feel like a failure. I don't have a name for my son.' So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him," she said.