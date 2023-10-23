Russell Crowe speaks up about life-sized chocolate sculpture of his Gladiator character

Russell Crowe has recently recommended his life-sized sculpture of himself as Maximus in the movie, Gladiator, made entirely of chocolate.



Lately, Crowe took to X, formerly known as Twitter, posted an image of his character in chocolate form which was created by Maltese chocolatier Tiziano Cassar for the Hamrun Chocolate Festival in Malta over the weekend.

“Some people get statues made of bronze. Some in marble,” wrote the 59-year-old.

Crowe continued, “In Malta, they have made me out of … chocolate!!!”

The actor continued, “This weekend in beautiful Malta is the world famous Hamrun Chocolate festival. The artist is Tiziano Cassar.”

“When the competition is over, I will be available to eat,” quipped Crowe.

Meanwhile, Cassar replied on Facebook after Crowe’s tweet, “Honored to be acknowledged by the actor himself. Looking forward to showcasing the final life-size showpiece tomorrow.”

For the unversed, Crowe has a profound love for Malta, as he first visited the country to film his blockbuster Gladiator back in 2000.

In June, Crowe jokingly said to Maltese media for becoming a citizen prior to before performing with his music band.

“There have been discussions on citizenship,” he joked, adding, “I feel like an uncle here and the only reason I speak so positively about Malta is because… it is a fantastic place.”

It is pertinent to mention that upcoming Gladiator sequel’s production is also happening here in Malta, as the star cast include Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.