Prince William sang Coldplay songs 'all night' to soothe Prince George

File Footage

Prince William had adopted a special parenting trick after he and Kate Middleton welcomed their first child, Prince George in 2013.



After choosing to be hands-on parents, the Duke of Cambridge in particular found it difficult as a first time father to soothe his oldest child, who at the time was said to be up six times a night.

"New dad Prince William found this particularly taxing as he worked to balance parenthood with his royal duties," a source said as per Mirror.

According to the publication, the heir-to-the-throne liked to sing to Prince George and often opted to sing Coldplay songs like Viva La Vida, Clocks and The Scientist.

"William had no idea it would be this tough," a royal source revealed of Prince William's initial days as a new father.

"He’s using a bizarre tactic of belting out Coldplay anthems at all hours of the night, even though he can barely hold a note."

"Coldplay aren’t even his favorite band,

"But George responds to their songs the most and settles back down."