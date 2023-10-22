Kim Kardashian criticised for using Taylor Swift in 'desperate' way

Kim Kardashian has come under fire from both admirers and detractors for posting a picture with a Taylor Swift song playing in the background.

Kim was spotted at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Puglia, Italy, back in July. Kim wore a dress at the event that was eerily similar to Taylor's outfit from Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

The lavish dress hung off Kim's shoulders in a manner reminiscent to Taylor's appearance on her album cover, and the reality star even struck a similar position.

Fans erupted at the time, with many indignant over the shamelessly similar show. At the time, many flocked to Kim's post's comments, with one writing: "Kim in her Speak Now era," and another: "Speak Now (Kim Kardashian Version)."

The Skims mogul then again uploaded photos from the occasion in Italy on Saturday, her 43rd birthday, with a Swift song. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) by Taylor was playing in the background, fueled swifties.

The image showed the The Kardashians star beaming while donning the purple dress at the Italian event. The image was part of Liz Woods' birthday tribute, who shared the photo and used the audio before Kim released it.

Fans and critics have weighed in, with many taking to Twitter, which is now known as X. "She’s definitely jealous of all the media attention Taylor has been getting lol," penned one. Another then wrote: "She's desperate to have her name trending for her birthday."