Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK home will ‘further distance’ Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly driving a wedge further with the Royal Family despite things appearing calm on the surface.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to “purchase a home in the UK themselves” rather than staying in the 1000-room Windsor Castle or being forced to stay in hotel rooms.

Following the news, royal experts are predicting that the Montecito-based couple is bracing themselves for another clash with The Firm.

According to PR expert Kieran Elsby said Harry and Meghan’s house hunt is “disappointing” as it will end up “further distancing themselves by buying a house in the UK.”

He dubbed the move as a “deliberate” to The Mirror, noting that the couple has always “voiced their desire for privacy and independence.”

Elsby said, “Their actions, such as this potential property purchase, might be interpreted as a deliberate move to maintain a disconnect from the Royal Family. It’s essential for them to find a balance between personal freedom and maintaining some level of connection with the institution that has been a significant part of their lives.”

King Charles evicted the Sussexes from their Frogmore Cottage earlier this year. Moreover, Harry reportedly stayed in a hotel room after he was denied a place in the Windsor Castle during his September visit, which is just 20 miles of Buckingham Palace and boasts over 1000 rooms.