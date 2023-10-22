Rihanna's coming BACK: Signs £32m and 2 albums in works

Rihanna set to make a mega return with £32 million world tour.

While Rihanna takes a well-deserved maternity leave, her powerhouse team is still putting in the hours, and got some exciting news to share.

The global superstar is gearing up for a triumphant return with a colossal comeback tour scheduled for 2024/2025, courtesy of a jaw-dropping £32 million deal inked with Live Nation.

Hold onto your hats because that's not all – the Barbadian sensation has not one but two brand-new albums brimming with fresh material ready to drop.

Our insider spilled the beans, revealing, "Rihanna is orchestrating a low-key return to the stage after sealing the deal with Live Nation.

This agreement sets the stage for a world tour, and her brilliant creative team is discreetly toiling away in Los Angeles, piecing together an extraordinary show while she enjoys family time.

Once she's primed to make her grand comeback, she'll unleash the live performance that fans have been yearning for, and brace yourselves, because she's armed with two full albums' worth of sensational music to share with the world." Rihanna's return promises to be nothing short of sensational!

Rihanna and her rapper fiancé, A$AP Rocky, are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their second son, named Riot Rose, in August.

Their growing family already includes their 18-month-old bundle of joy, RZA.

Rihanna, at 35, surprised the world with her pregnancy reveal during a sensational Super Bowl show in February, gracefully leaving the zipper of her outfit undone to showcase her blossoming baby bump.



