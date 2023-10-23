King Charles takes a page from Late Queen's playbook for working holiday

King Charles and Queen bid adieu to their eventful summer hiatus, they're gearing up for a busy autumn filled with royal engagements, including an eagerly anticipated state visit to Kenya next month.

Although their recent months in Scotland might have seemed like an idyllic retreat, a closer look reveals it was anything but restful.

The King was far from taking a leisurely break; instead, he was on a mission to make his presence felt.



A meticulous examination of the Court Circular uncovers that from July, traditionally the time when the monarch enjoys a brief sojourn at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, to the first week of October, the King participated in nearly 40 engagements in Scotland.

This surge in royal activity came at a crucial juncture when the monarchy's popularity in Scotland was waning, and support for independence remained steadfast.

Some constitutional experts even speculate that the King's actions were a strategic move to bolster the Union.

Rather than luxuriating in the tranquil hideaways of Birkhall and Balmoral, the King embarks on a dynamic journey, venturing into the heart of Scottish communities, visiting local businesses, and engaging with grassroots projects.

