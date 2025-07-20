Royal Insider shares surprising childhood snapshot of Prince Harry

Paul Burrell shares insight into Prince Harry’s nature

A former royal insider who knew Prince Harry during his childhood has shared a heartfelt glimpse into what the Duke of Sussex was really like behind palace doors.

Paul Burrell, who served as Princess Diana’s trusted butler for over a decade, developed a close bond with the royal family especially Diana and her sons, William and Harry.

As a frequent presence in their lives, Burrell often spent relaxed downtime with the family, sometimes even bringing his own sons along to play with the young princes.

Reflecting on those early years, he revealed in an interview with Express.co.uk that he saw a deeply emotional side to Harry.

“He was a sensitive boy,” Paul recalled, revealing a softer, more tender side of the now globally known Royal.

Speaking to Casino.org, Burrell fondly recalled how Harry would often give out what he cheekily called "Pink Grannies" and "Blue Grannies" his nicknames for £50 and £5 notes, which bore the Queen’s face.

"Harry was always a generous and sensitive boy," he said. "He would like nothing better than to give my boys a Pink Granny or a Blue Granny."

Laughing, he added: "Now you’d prefer a Pink Granny, because that was a £50 note. If anyone ever offers you one, definitely take the pink!"

"He used to give out notes to my boys so they could save for a PlayStation or something. He was very kind," Burrell explained.

Reflecting on the contrasting personalities of William and Harry, Burrell described William as "studious, shy, careful, and measured," while The Duke was "the joker, the wild card, always having fun."

The former butler to Princess Diana told Casino.org, "I remember Harry riding his chopper bike through the estate at Highgrove, coming down to play football with my boys, and William arriving in his model Aston Martin car.

Harry would have holes in his jeans, and William would be immaculately dressed."