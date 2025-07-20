Meghan Markle’s unexpected move throws Buckingham Palace in panic

Meghan Markle, who is currently busy with expanding her As Ever brand away from the royals, had always maintained that she was different from the members of the royal family.

Before she had even tied the knot with Prince Harry, Meghan has caused some concerns among the royals about what the future would look like for royal duties.

Even though, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended up giving up their senior royal positions in 2020, there was a lot of panic for senior members if the family that they would be outshined by the former Suits actress, per a royal author.

“Buckingham Palace became really worried when they became aware that Meghan had plans for her life as a working royal that were not going to be part of a general strategy agreed with the staff – she just wanted to do her own thing,” Tom Quinn wrote in his new book, via MailOnline.

He noted that it was “fair enough” since Meghan was not part of a “tightly controlled institution” but it was not going to be acceptable by the Firm that she would “outshine” seniors like Princess Anne, the then-Prince Charles and even Elizabeth the Queen.

Meghan was not the only one who felt suffocated by royal protocol and rules, her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana was also known to live by her own rules.

Diana mentioned that she suffered with depression and was upset by the fact that her husband Charles, whom she divorced years after their tumultuous marriage, was jealous of the attention she would get.

The late Princess of Wales was known for her rebellious nature as she defied protocol to make meaningful statements in her charity work and for the normal upbringing to her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Meghan seemed to be struggling with the same. Quinn quoted a royal courtier that Meghan “didn't understand that when you join the Royal Family, you don’t do as you please, you do as you're told. In a sense, you become a servant of the family.”