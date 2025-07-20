Princess Anne's horse accident takes dramatic turn

Princess Anne's horse-related injury was 'so much worse than public was told,' a royal source has claimed.

The Princess Royal, who reportedly plans to retire at the age of 90 like her late father Peter Philip, was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury and concussion caused by a blow from a horse while at her Gatcombe Park Estate.

Known for her tireless dedication, the workaholic was advised to take rest and spend five nights at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Although the Buckingham Palace initially described the injury as 'minor,' recent revelations suggest the situation was significantly more serious than reported.

In June, 2025, the 74-year-old royal made a triumphant return to public life, attending the Trooping the Colour on horseback: a reassuring sight for her millions of her fans, nearly a year after the incident.

However, a close acquaintance of the Princess told The Times: 'Her accident was so much worse than anyone let on and it took quite a while for her to feel herself again.'

Despite the severity of the incident, Anne resumed her royal duties just three weeks later, appearing with a visible black eye, and maintained that she had no memory of the event that caused her concussion.

The update follows recent reports revealing that Princess Anne has no plans to fully step away from royal duties until she turns 90, mirroring her late father's lifelong dedication to the Crown.

According to a close source, the King's sister intends to follow in the footsteps of her late father, Prince Philip, by continuing her role as the most dedicated working royal.

As she approaches her 75th birthday, the Princess Royal is reportedly considering a gradual slowdown in her commitments beginning at age 80, with full retirement expected by 90.