Prince Harry 'stunned' by Queen’s surprising reaction to marriage

Prince Harry taken aback by Queen’s reaction to wedding.

Prince Harry was left "floored" by the Queen’s unexpected yet heartfelt response when he sought her blessing to marry Meghan Markle.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, the exchange took place not in a palace, but in a windswept Norfolk field far from the usual pomp and ceremony.

The late monarch is said to have replied simply, "Well then, I suppose I have to say yes."

Harry was initially taken aback by the Queen’s remark but soon realised it was, in fact, a clear and loving consent.

This intimate moment, detailed in Seward’s book My Mother And I, reportedly happened without the presence of King Charles or Prince Philip.

It was a quiet scene shared between grandmother and grandson, away from the public eye.

Lady Elizabeth Anson, a trusted confidante of the Queen who spoke with Her Majesty weekly, was among the first to hear about this touching encounter.

Journalist and biographer Sally Bedell Smith recently lifted the veil on private royal doubts, revealing comments from Lady Elizabeth Anson in her Royal Extras Substack.

Just days before the wedding, Lady Elizabeth reportedly expressed skepticism, "We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all."

She went further, cautioning, "It’s worrying that so many people are questioning whether Meghan is right for Harry. The problem, bless his heart, is that Harry is neither bright nor strong, and she is both."

One detail that reportedly stood out was Meghan’s choice of wedding gown.

She is said to have found Meghan’s Givenchy dress "too white."