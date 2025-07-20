King Charles changes century-old royal protocol amid Kate’s big appearance

King Charles have been making major changes at the Buckingham Palace his recent amendment of 106-year-old rule seem to be creating some buzz.

A long-held protocol was strictly observed at the royal family’s outdoor tennis court which has now been relaxed. According to The Sunday Times, King Charles had made wearing “almost entirely white” for players as “preferred” but “not essential”.

The rule applies to members of the royal family, household staff and their guests.

Tennis is a major part of the royal family as Kate Middleton is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales was welcomed with a rousing applause and standing ovation, leaving her overwhelmed and humbled by the applause.

The Prince and Princess Wales attended the Wimbledon Men’s final earlier this month along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate presented the trophy to the winner, Jannick Sinner, and prior to that, she presented the Iga Świątek at the Women’s final.

It is uncertain if rule change came exactly before or after Kate’s appearance but it may have been in the works already. According to former British public affairs official, Shannon Felton Spence, King Charles is a “very progressive-thinking man”.

“He has been his entire life, always looking forward and trying to build for the future,” he told Fox News Digital. “He has made it his mission to reshape a monarchy fit for the purpose today and tomorrow, while keeping the cultural relevancy that grounds the institution.”

She noted that these changes should be “celebrated”.