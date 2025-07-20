King Charles receives major setback in plans just one week after launch

King Charles, who has been striving towards making peace as part of his legacy as monarch, was hit with major issue surfaced after he launched a big initiative.

Last weekend, the King’s Foundation held a private event Highgrove Gardens for the inaugural of the Harmony Summit. However, the behind-the-scenes stories paint a far less harmonious image of the operations.

In a report by The Sunday Times revealed that 11 of the 12 full-time gardeners employed in 2022 have quit their roles. The exiting staff included high positions such as have two heads of gardens and a deputy head gardener who left within a year.

Meanwhile, one staffer had served the King for decades bur ended up leaving.

Insiders revealed that the staff had been complaining about their pay being minimum wage and that they had been “overwhelmed, under-resourced and constantly struggling to fulfil the King's requests”.

The Harmony Summit at the Highgrove House saw indigenous leaders, policy makers and thought leaders coming together and discussing how to “protect and learn from the wisdom of indigenous communities across the world”.

One insider from the event noted that Charles’s work all converges into “one philosophical world view about creating a better, more sustainable world for future generations”.

However, the report by The Sunday Times that the monarch exhibits his authority through morning walkabouts where he issues instructions to be written up and acted upon before his next return.

He is said to send detailed notes in “thick red ink” to garden staff, with memos that are “strikingly specific and emotional”.