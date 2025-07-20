Mike Tindall reminisces over magical evening with Zara at Racing Gala

Mike Tindall reflects on a special moment with his beloved wife, Zara at Racing Gala.

The former rugby star and Princess Anne's son-in-law took a nostalgic turn on Instagram as he shared a throwback to a lovely memory form five years ago.

The sportsman re-posted a photo originally shared by Magic Millions' official account, capturing a moment with his wife Zara Tindall during their 2020 appearance at the prestigious racing event.

The original caption simply read: 'Zara and Mike Tindall, Magic Millions, 2020.'

The snapshot was taken during the Magic Millions cocktail reception in Queensland, part of the annual racing that draws notable guests from around the world.

Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, looked gorgeous in a sleeveless black gown adorned with a shimmering waistband.

She completed her elegant look with ankle-strap stilettos, a chic black chain handbag, and a sparkling diamond bracelet.

Zara appeared to be in high spirits as she enjoyed the event alongside Mike.

During their 2020 visit, Zara also took part in a charity polo match, raising funds for bushfire relief efforts.

Notably, Zara became the first Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012. Since then, the couple have frequently visited Australia, often spending time between Sydney and the Gold Coast each January.

As of now, Mike is currently in Brisbane, where the British and Irish Lions recently claimed victory against Australia in their latest match.



