Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrates Princess Beatrice's new patronage role

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is extremely proud of his wife, Princess Beatrice, for reaching her latest milestone.

The 41-year-old property developer and interior designer celebrated Beatrice's achievement on becoming the new Patron of the Chartered College of Training-a prestigious role once held by her grandfather, Prince Philip.

Edoardo shared the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter), helping spread awareness of her new royal responsibility, as per GB News.

In an official statement, the Chartered College of Teaching welcomed the Princess of York as their new Patron: 'We are pleased to announce Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice as our Patron. HRH Princess Beatrice has shown her support for education and for young people through her work as Ambassador and Patron of many congratulations, and particularly as Trustee and Funder of Big Change.'

'The late Duke of Edinburgh was our Patron until his death in 2021, and was an active supporter of the Chartered College of Teaching, and one of the teaching profession.'

Together with HRH Princess Beatrice, we look forward to championing the teaching profession with renewed purpose and visibility,' the statement concluded.

Princess Beatrice also shared her personal thoughts upon receiving the honour.

'It's real honour to take up the role as Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, a role previously held my grandfather.'

Her appointment comes amid ongoing speculation that King Charles and Prince William are considering more prominent royal roles for Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, as part of their evolving strategy for the monarchy.