Princess Kate excited for cherished Royal tradition

The Princess of Wales is gearing up for a special family celebration this week as Prince George prepares to mark his 12th birthday on Tuesday.

While the festivities will remain private, royal fans may already have an idea of how Kate Middleton is preparing for the occasion.

Back in 2019, during the festive BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry, Kate shared a charming insight into a beloved family tradition.

The princess revealed that she personally bakes the birthday cakes for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis each year.

“I love making the cake,” Kate told the former Great British Bake Off judge.

“It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

The beloved family tradition is set to continue this week as Prince George celebrates his 12th birthday on July 22.

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to spend the school holidays away from the public eye, royal watchers eagerly anticipate the release of a new photograph to mark the special occasion.

Each year, William and Kate share portraits of their children on their birthdays, turning these images into a cherished part of royal celebrations.

Often, these portraits are lovingly captured by the Princess of Wales herself.

Earlier this year, royal fans were treated to a photo of Princess Charlotte smiling brightly during a family walk to celebrate her 10th birthday in May.

Meanwhile, June brought a heartwarming snapshot of Prince Louis, now seven, flashing a cheeky grin and proudly showing his missing front teeth.