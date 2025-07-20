Prince William, Kate take special measures for children during royal events

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been taking particular steps when it comes to the upbringing of their three children and making sure that they are adhering to royal protocols.

While Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, are gradually being trained for their destined positions in the royal family, the Prince and Princess of Wales are making sure that the kids still get to have some joy like regular kids.

The three Wales children made an appearance with their parents as they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Buckingham Palace in June to watch the flypast by the Red Arrows for Trooping the Colour.

Royal analyst, Cristo Foufas, shared that during such events, William and Kate “William immediately go into mum and dad mode then”.

In the new Channel 5 documentary, Lip-Reading The Royals: The Secret Conversations, forensic lip reader detailed the animated conversation between the Waleses as they excitedly pointed and observed the flypast.

“‘Can you see it? Oh, they’re coming around again’, you know, ‘Did you enjoy it?’ All of those sorts of things they’re saying to make it a special moment for their children.”

He noted that the royal couple must find these displays as “dull as ditch water” as they must have seen a “million flypasts”, they are not “letting that get to them”.

The expert added that the parents are “making themselves enthusiastic” about it to ensure it is “really special” for their children.