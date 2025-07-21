Prince Harry feels out of place in US celebrity culture

Harry is said to be realising that the glamorous world Los Angeles may not be the right fit for him.

Prince Harry is reportedly finding it difficult to adjust to the celebrity lifestyle he has embraced since relocating to the United States with Meghan Markle, according to royal commentator Jennie Bond.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled in Montecito, California, in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals.

Nearly five years later, Harry is said to be realising that the glamorous world Los Angeles may not be the right fit for him.

'I think he is coming to recognise that the LA celebrity world is one in which he is not especially comfortable,' Bond observed.

As a result, Harry appears content to let Meghan take center stage in the public eye while he remains in the background. The former working royal is reportedly happy for his wife to be the face of their joint ventures and take the spotlight.

Despite their move away from royal duties, Bond believes Harry is still devoted to the principles of a 'life of service,' and continues to embody this commitment through his work.

Her comments follow Harry's recent visit to Angola with The Halo Trust, where he participated in the charity's ongoing efforts to eliminate landmines in the region.

During the trip, Harry walked through a minefield, echoing the powerful moment his late mother, Princess Diana, famously died the same in 1997 to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis.