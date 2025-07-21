Prince Harry feels out of place in US celebrity culture

Prince Harry is reportedly finding it difficult to adjust to the celebrity lifestyle he has embraced since relocating to the United States with Meghan Markle, according to royal commentator Jennie Bond.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled in Montecito, California, in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals.
Nearly five years later, Harry is said to be realising that the glamorous world Los Angeles may not be the right fit for him.
'I think he is coming to recognise that the LA celebrity world is one in which he is not especially comfortable,' Bond observed.
As a result, Harry appears content to let Meghan take center stage in the public eye while he remains in the background. The former working royal is reportedly happy for his wife to be the face of their joint ventures and take the spotlight.
Despite their move away from royal duties, Bond believes Harry is still devoted to the principles of a 'life of service,' and continues to embody this commitment through his work.
Her comments follow Harry's recent visit to Angola with The Halo Trust, where he participated in the charity's ongoing efforts to eliminate landmines in the region.
During the trip, Harry walked through a minefield, echoing the powerful moment his late mother, Princess Diana, famously died the same in 1997 to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis.
Princess Diana saw trouble brewing between Prince William, Prince Harry years before royal rift
King Charles loses 11 out of 12 staffers after raising surprising grievances about working conditions
Prince William 'ready to take the throne at moment's notice' as Palace sets new protocols for Prince George
Princess Anne is set to return to special event after two years
King Charles' sister, Princess Anne takes over Princess Kate's role amid peace talks
King Charles makes special gesture for Archie, Lilibet amid peace talks with Prince Harry