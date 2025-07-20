Inside Prince Andrew's 'dark' friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been under scrutiny for years.

According to reports, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's accomplice and former girlfriend, asked Prince Andrew to contribute to Epstein's 50th birthday album in 2003.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking girls for Epstein, reportedly wanted the album to feature messages from Epstein's inner circle, including personal and meaningful tributes.

A US source revealed that Maxwell was the driving force behind the birthday tributes, wanting it to be a "who's who of Epstein's inner circle."

The album reportedly included a message from Donald Trump, who allegedly wrote: "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," accompanied by a sketch of a naked woman. Trump has denied the claims, calling the story "faked."

Prince Andrew has maintained that he was not aware of Epstein's crimes, despite their frequent interactions. The Duke of York was introduced to Epstein by Maxwell in 1999 and reportedly visited him in New York, Florida, and the US Virgin Islands.

Epstein also attended royal gatherings, including Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, alleged that Prince Andrew abused her on multiple occasions, including at Epstein's private island.

The prince has vehemently denied the claims, stating that he has a medical condition that prevents him from sweating, contradicting Giuffre's account of him sweating profusely during one of their encounters. Giuffre later took her own life in Australia, and Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019.

The US Justice Department investigators discovered the birthday album while probing Epstein's inner circle. The investigation has led to increased scrutiny of Prince Andrew's actions and associations.

In 2022, Prince Andrew settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre out of court for an undisclosed amount.