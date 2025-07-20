Princess Anne and Tim plan private getaway ahead of special milestone

Princess Anne and Tim to quietly mark milestone abroad

Princess Anne is preparing to celebrate her 75th birthday next month in true royal style by heading off on a beloved tradition that perfectly reflects her adventurous spirit and enduring partnership with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

According to new reports, the Princess Royal will mark the milestone with a 10-day sailing expedition along the rugged coastlines of western Scotland all without any accompanying staff.

The couple’s no frills voyage highlights their shared love for the sea and commitment to privacy.

These maritime getaways have become a cherished ritual for Anne and Sir Tim, who are known to set sail every May and August.

Friends of the royal couple describe the trips as the princess’s "happy place."

“How many couples could go out to sea that often, just the two of them, and still be speaking to each other? She loves it,” a close friend of the pair told The Times, highlighting the strength of their enduring bond.

Once their voyage concludes, Anne will join King Charles at Balmoral, continuing her longstanding August routine at the royal family's summer retreat.

The Princess Royal isn’t the only one enjoying romantic moments in the Scottish Highlands.

Earlier this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked their 14th wedding anniversary with a private trip to the Isle of Mull.

Royal aides have reportedly stepped back from organising any grand celebrations for her birthday, after the Princess Royal firmly rejected every proposal to mark the milestone, according to The Times.

Multiple planning meetings were avoided as the princess insisted on keeping the occasion low key.

"She told us she would do things for birthdays that had ‘zeroes, but not for the fives," one aide revealed, describing the firm instructions received.

Looking ahead, Anne plans to remain fully active in her royal duties until the age of 80, when she intends to begin a gradual reduction in engagements.

Her ultimate aim is to emulate her late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, by stepping back completely from public life at 90.