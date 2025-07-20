Timothy Laurence shields Princess Anne from Royal burnout

Why Princess Anne never slows down

Sir Timothy Laurence is reportedly encouraging Princess Anne to slow down, amid growing concern she may be pushing herself too hard.

Known as the hardest working royal, the Princess Royal carried out an impressive 474 engagements in 2024 alone far surpassing King Charles, who completed 329.

But behind the scenes, her devoted husband is said to be gently stepping in, urging Anne to take more time for herself at their beloved Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

According to insiders, he wants to ensure the Princess doesn't burn out, despite her unwavering dedication to royal duty.

His focus is on preserving her health and wellbeing especially as her calendar continues to fill up with appearances at home and abroad.

While the famously no nonsense royal may be reluctant to ease off, her husband’s quiet support may be just what she needs to balance duty with well deserved rest.

A source told The Times that Sir Tim, who has been by Anne’s side since their marriage in 1992, remains deeply supportive of her packed royal schedule, but keeps a close eye on her wellbeing.

“One of his main concerns has always been that she doesn’t burn herself out,” the insider shared.

A former royal aide echoed this sentiment, recalling how Anne would frequently resist efforts to carve out rest days in her diary.

"I’d look at the diary and suggest, Ma’am, you really can’t do another weekend of engagements, it’s your third weekend in a row," they explained.

"Why not?’ she would say. Because I’ll get a rocket from your husband on Monday asking, When are we going to spend some time together?"

The couple has been a devoted team since their low key wedding in 1992.

More than three decades on, their bond remains a constant with Sir Tim still proving to be Anne’s strongest anchor.

Both Peter and Zara continue to live on the family’s sprawling Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, maintaining a close knit bond with their mother.