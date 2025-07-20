Princess Kate's genuine take on Britain’s never ending bad weather

Princess Kate brought warmth and laughter to a rainy day during her visit to Colchester Hospital this week.

Despite the wet and gloomy weather, The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she interacted with hospital staff lifting spirits with her natural charm.

Kate stood under an umbrella and joked, "Are you glad for the rain? I know it’s annoying today, but it’s needed for the garden."

The Instagram post highlighted the moment, noting, “Princess Catherine joking about the weather during her visit to Colchester Hospital this week."

Fans were quick to praise Princess Kate following her recent visit to Colchester Hospital, applauding her unwavering positivity amid challenging times.

One admirer wrote, "Such positivity even after everything she’s been through." Another added, "She’s so lovely and we’re so lucky she’s our Princess."

Echoing the sentiment, a third fan commented, "She is always so positive. I love her," while a fourth shared, "She’s genuine. And that’s everything."

The visit comes as the royal family gears up for the summer season. With school holidays just around the corner, Prince William and Princess Kate are believed to be finalising plans for the break with their three children.

Traditionally, Anmer Hall in Norfolk serves as the family’s main summer retreat, though reports suggest they may also spend time at another royal getaway Craigowan Lodge in the Scottish Highlands.