Princess Kate's genuine take on Britain’s never ending bad weather

Princess Kate brought warmth and laughter to a rainy day during her visit to Colchester Hospital this week.
Despite the wet and gloomy weather, The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she interacted with hospital staff lifting spirits with her natural charm.
Kate stood under an umbrella and joked, "Are you glad for the rain? I know it’s annoying today, but it’s needed for the garden."
The Instagram post highlighted the moment, noting, “Princess Catherine joking about the weather during her visit to Colchester Hospital this week."
Fans were quick to praise Princess Kate following her recent visit to Colchester Hospital, applauding her unwavering positivity amid challenging times.
One admirer wrote, "Such positivity even after everything she’s been through." Another added, "She’s so lovely and we’re so lucky she’s our Princess."
Echoing the sentiment, a third fan commented, "She is always so positive. I love her," while a fourth shared, "She’s genuine. And that’s everything."
The visit comes as the royal family gears up for the summer season. With school holidays just around the corner, Prince William and Princess Kate are believed to be finalising plans for the break with their three children.
Traditionally, Anmer Hall in Norfolk serves as the family’s main summer retreat, though reports suggest they may also spend time at another royal getaway Craigowan Lodge in the Scottish Highlands.
King Charles hit with big loss after trouble stirs at royal estate
William and Kate salute Princess Anne’s swift return to Royal duties
Prince Harry breaks silence over claims William will 'banish' him in reign
Prince Harry receives support from Meghan Markle amid King Charles' peace talks
Prince Harry, Prince William cold war not the only thing stopping future king to attend Invictus Games
Prince Harry shares heartfelt message after King Charles takes life-changing decision