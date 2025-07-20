Prince Harry makes surprise comments about 'dodging' press

Prince Harry shared a personal message in which he made surprise comments about 'dodging' the press amid a peace summit with Buckingham Palace's aides.

The Duke of Sussex sent a letter to Josh Lord, the owner of East Side Ink, thanking him for allowing him and the Invictus Games team to record a promotional video for the upcoming Vancouver edition.

On Instagram, the artist shared rare photos with Harry alongside a message penned by the Prince.

In his note, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father expressed gratitude towards Josh for his "generosity" and for carefully handling the press questions about his visit to the tattoo parlour.

Harry wrote, "Dear Josh, Thank you so much for your generosity in offering us your space at East Side Ink for filming. It was incredibly kind, and I really enjoyed meeting you and learning more about the history of your shop."

He added, "I also appreciated your artful handling of press questions regarding my visit. It means a lot, and I was rather impressed by your skilful dodging! Well done. They'll be in for a shock when they see the final cut."

The Duke of Sussex's remarks about media came following his aides' meeting with King Charles' representative in London.