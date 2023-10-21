Kate Middleton makes bold move against Royal Family with secret trip

Princess Kate sparked rumors that she is considering sending her eldest son, Prince George to a co-education Marlborough school.
Writing for the Daily Mail, Richard Eden revealed the Princess of Wales paid a secret visit to her former institute, Downe House, an all-girls boarding school, a few days ago.
"Catherine was here the other day," a source told the expert. "It's been the talk of the school."
Her surprise visit led to speculations among parents that the Princess might be thinking about sending the future King-in-waiting to co-educational Marlborough for higher studies.
Kate siblings, sister Pippa and brother James were also pupils at the school.
George currently attends Lambrook prep school in Berkshire with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
It comes after it was reported that Kate is reluctant about sending Prince George to boarding institute, Eton College as a part of the royal tradition.
His father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry, also attended the same school.
"Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she’ll miss George desperately," a source told Ok! earlier this week.
However, the rest of the royal members, including William, are not paying heed to Kate's resistance, leaving her "heartbroken."
