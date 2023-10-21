Britney Spears' has still feelings for Justin Timberlake, reveals in upcoming memoir

Britney Spears describes intense love for Justin Timberlake in revealing memoir.

In an exclusive copy of the memoir obtained by Billboard, Spears goes on to express her enduring feelings for her former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, with whom she had a relationship from 1999 until their separation in 2002.

She writes, "After that, I was messed up for a while, especially because I still love Justin so much. It was insane how much I loved him, and for me, it was unfortunate."

As the eagerly anticipated release of Britney Spears' forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, draws near, more gripping details from the book are emerging.

Britney Spears divulges the deeply personal experience of having an abortion following an unexpected pregnancy with her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake in her memoir.

In an extended excerpt published by The Associated Press, Spears provides additional insights into the challenging decision she faced.

She writes, "I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.

Abortion was something I never could have imagined choosing for myself, but given the circumstances, that is what we did."

Spears adds, "It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home."

In the memoir, she candidly reveals the intense pain she endured, describing it as "excruciating."

She shares, "I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over. It took hours, and I don't remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear."