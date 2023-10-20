Adele extends 'Weekends With Adele', announces new dates

Adele is extending her residency in Las Vegas one last time. The 16-time Grammy winner said on Friday, October 20, that she will continue to perform her Weekends With Adele event at Caesars Palace's Colosseum through the middle of 2024.



“Let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever!” the singer-songwriter tweeted on Friday.

The last run of performances, which includes 32 new dates, starts on January 19 and runs through June 15.

The Hello singer in her Instagram post shows gratitude to her fans while announcing the extension: “This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

“Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti.”

“It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!! I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It’s humanized everything I thought was scary,” she continued.

The Easy on Me singer concluded, “Mostly though – it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!”

The event Weekends With Adele commenced in November 2022.

Weekends With Adele new dates