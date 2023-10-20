Gwen Stefani breaks into happy tears at Walk of Fame Ceremony

File Footage

Gwen Stefani became emotional as she was honoured with the Walk of Fame star in presence of her beloved family earlier this week.



The 54-year-old singer was accompanied by her husband Blake Shelton and three sons Kingston, Apollo and Zuma at the ceremony which took place in Los Angeles.

During the event, The Voice coach broke into happy tears as her husband made a heartfelt speech, saying that his wife is "one of the greatest stars in the world."

He said, "In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the walk of fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty."

"She was risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her — not as much as me though," Shelton showered love on his better half.



Later, in conversation with People, the Rich Girl singer expressed her gratitude to be a part of The Voice where she met her husband.



"I love you so much. You have given me the kind of love I never knew before. The minute I met you I knew I was home and I'm so so proud that you're mine. I can't believe it," she added.



While reflecting upon her feelings, the mother-of-three shared that “It's impossible to actually take it in.”



"I just feel so lucky to be able to be a songwriter and write music and have songs that actually help me with my life and I guess help other people at the same time. Like an exchange of love. All these years of being able to do that is surreal," Stefani concluded.

