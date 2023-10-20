 
Friday October 20, 2023
Meghan Markle starrer 'Suits' returns on top of streaming charts

'Suit' sees surge in popularity, racked up 40.55 billion minutes of viewing

By Christina Harrold
October 20, 2023

Meghan Markle's starrer Suits has reclaimed the top spot on the streaming rankings, according to data from Nielsen.

The show, which follows the lives of a group of lawyers at a top Manhattan law firm, has been popular with viewers since it first aired in 2011.

For the week of September 18–24, Suits attracted 1.79 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix and Peacock in the United States, marking its 13th week as the overall No. 1 in the charts and breaking its own record.

The courtroom drama has accrued 40.55 billion minutes of viewing in the 14 weeks since it initially entered the rankings, which is more than 9 billion minutes more than the second-place show for 2023, Bluey on Disney+.

The resurgence of Suits popularity is likely due to a number of factors, including the recent release of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which has renewed interest in the Duchess of Sussex's life.

Additionally, the show has been added to a number of new streaming platforms in recent months, making it more accessible to viewers.

The minutes watched on computers or mobile devices are not included in Nielsen's streaming ratings, which only account for viewing on TVs. Here are the top streaming films for the period of September 18–24.

Overall

  • Suits (Netflix/Peacock), 1.79 billion minutes viewed
  • Elemental (Disney+), 1.33 billion
  • Virgin River (Netflix), 1.24 billion
  • Bluey (Disney+), 856 million
  • Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 779 million
  • SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 692 million
  • NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 686 million
  • Sex Education (Netflix), 634 million
  • Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 631 million
  • Cocomelon (Netflix), 605 million


