Joshua Jackson enjoys night out with Lupita Nyong'o and friends amid divorce

Joshua Jackson enjoys night out with Lupita Nyong'o amid divorce.

Joshua Jackson amid the news of his impending divorce was far from sulking at home.

In fact, he was out on the town, accompanied by actress Lupita Nyong'o. The pair, who have known each other for years, attended a Janelle Monáe concert at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on a Wednesday night.



Sources with direct knowledge of the situation clarified that Joshua and Lupita were part of a larger group, consisting of about 9 or 10 people, dispelling any romantic connotations. Their night out was notably devoid of public displays of affection.

It's worth noting that Lupita Nyong'o has been previously linked to Selema Masekela, although it seems she recently removed all traces of him from her Instagram, raising speculation about the status of their relationship.

Jodie Turner-Smith initiated the divorce proceedings after four years of marriage, and since then, she has made appearances at several fashion shows in Europe, exuding post-breakup confidence.

Meanwhile, Joshua is evidently finding his own way to have some fun, sharing the company of Lupita and indulging in the vibrant energy of Janelle Monáe's performance.



Lupita Nyong'o announces break up on Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o, the 40-year-old Oscar-winner, disclosed her separation from boyfriend Selema Masekela.

She used the opportunity to encourage her followers to confront their pain rather than propagate it, emphasizing the importance of addressing personal truths.



Nyong'o acknowledged the tumultuous world events and expressed her solidarity with those who are currently facing profound hardships.

In her extended message, shared through screengrabbed slides, a caption, and her Instagram Story, she candidly conveyed her decision to publicly distance herself from someone she could no longer trust.

Lupita revealed that she found herself in a season of heartbreak, as a love she cherished was abruptly and painfully extinguished due to deception.