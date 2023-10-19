Travis Kelce spends big to enjoy privacy with Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has reportedly purchased a $6 million mansion in Kansas City, Missouri, with the intention of enjoying more privacy with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

According to TMZ, Kelce's new home is located in a gated community and features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and over 16,000 square feet of living space. It also boasts a pool with a waterfall, a tennis and pickleball court, and a mini golf course.

Sources tell TMZ that Kelce's desire to move to a more secluded home was spurred on by the attention he and Swift have received since their relationship was first rumored earlier this month. The couple was photographed holding hands in New York City last week, and they have reportedly been enjoying frequent rendezvouses in recent weeks.

Kelce's new mansion is located in the same area as Swift's own home in Kansas City, which she purchased in 2020. The couple's close proximity to each other is likely to make it easier for them to keep their relationship private, as they will be able to visit each other without having to worry about being photographed by paparazzi.

Kelce's purchase of the $6 million mansion is a sign of his commitment to his relationship with Swift. The couple is still in the early stages of dating, but it is clear that Kelce is serious about getting to know her better. The secluded home will provide them with the perfect place to escape the spotlight and enjoy each other's company without any distractions.