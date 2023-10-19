Kim Kardashian reveals her chance to fill in for Victoria Beckham on Spice Girls tour

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed she once got the chance to fill in for Posh on Spice Girls tour.



During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim remembered Spice Girls member Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) once asked her to join the group in place of Victoria Beckham.

“They asked me if I would be her part. Mel C asked me,” said the reality star in a clip of her show.

Kim shared that her 10-year-old daughter North asked her to not let go of this opportunity.

“Can you imagine? North is like, ‘Do it, mom!’” added Kim.

In a confessional, Kim stated, “Sporty Spice wrote a book and she signed it inside and she sent it to me. It said they were going on tour and they needed a Posh and would I be the Posh?”

“I am sure she was joking but when I was in high school would I ever have thought that this was like a thing? I am just a girl from high school who loves the Spice Girls and now they are asking me?” recalled the SKIMS founder.

Kim also mentioned about the note Mel C wrote in her book which hinted at a possible reunion of the group in the future. Moreover, the band is set to celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2024.