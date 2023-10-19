Daniel Radcliffe admits reading ‘long list’ of Harry Potter fanfiction

File Footage

Daniel Radcliffe likes to indulge in some Harry Potter fanfiction.

Radcliffe, 34, was hooked to Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test on Tuesday and asked about something many would take to the grave: his Google search history.

The Harry Potter alum was interrogated by polygraph examiner Judd Bank, alongside his Merrily We Roll Along costars, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, admitting to Googling himself and perusing fanfiction about himself and his characters.

“Do you ever Google yourself?” Groff prompted, to which Radcliffe replied with a simple, “Yes,” later adding that there’s a “long list of those.”

The Woman in Black actor also admitted to reading fanfiction about himself “aloud on TV,” referring to multiple interviews where he has recalling that that some of the “weirdest” fanfictions he’s read are based on the “shipping of Harry and Draco as characters together.”

The Kill Your Darlings actor went on to say that the weirdest story he’s read about himself was that he “had a special beer brewed for myself by monks in a monastery in Belgium,” or that he “had the SAS walk my dogs.”

Notably, Radcliffe’s co-star and actor of his fanfic alter ego’s flame, Tom Felton, has also publicly read fanfiction about "Drarry", the ship name for their respective characters, Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy.