Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cosy up in now-deleted 'SNL' afterparty snapshot

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were inseparable during the SNL afterparty.

The newest power couple on the block were sitting right next to each other while dining at Catch Steak in the Meatpacking District after treating fans to a surprise cameo during Saturday Night Live’s Season 49 premier.

The since-deleted sneaky snap, which was posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) by user augustexile13 on Wednesday, showed the international pop sensation and the NFL star locked at the hips as they conversed with the rest of the table, per Page Six.

The Love Story songstress, dressed in a LBD, flashed her signature crimson-lipped smile, as she listened intently to someone sitting directly in front of her.

She also appeared to be enjoying a rose-colored drink.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a more somber expression as he listened in on the conversation.



Though the person who was talking was obscured in the photograph, the star-studded event boasted the likes of Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline, Dave Chappelle, Joe Keery, Michael Che, and Lorne Michaels.

Later that night, the new lovebirds broke the internet with their PDA debut as they were seen “kissing” and “getting handsy” with each other throughout the night, per Page Six.

However, their PDA-packed evening started in the SNL backstage, where they reportedly “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” while making their respective last-minute surprise cameos.