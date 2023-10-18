Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: fans discover ‘invisible string’ connecting them

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were linked up through an unlikely mutual acquaintance at the Eras Tour.

The romance between Grammy-winning musician, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, 34, heated up in the past weeks as the couple openly headed out to PDA-filled dates.

While the couple sparked first sparked romance rumours last month, fans had been trying to make how the two got together, given the two different professions.

Swifties on social media discovered on Monday the “invisible string” that brought the two together, via Page Six.

Former Chiefs athlete Khalen Saunders is the younger brother of Kameron Saunders, who stole the show as one of Swift’s backup dancers on The Eras Tour. The NFL player also appears in the newly-released concert film. The defensive tackle, 27, now plays for the New Orleans Saints.

“WHY NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT HOW TAYLOR’S DANCER KAM SAUNDERS IS BROTHER TO KHALEN SAUNDERS THAT PLAYS WITH TRAVIS KELCE,” one fan wrote on Twitter Monday, pointing out the surprising connection.

“This seems like maybe there were others working in the background to get these two together,” one user suggested.

“Damn talk about an invisible string,” another added, referencing Swift’s hit song about the thread of fate tying two people together.

“How much u wanna bet this is how she got travis’ number [sic],” another said of Kelce’s attempt to give Swift a bracelet with his number.