Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby set to end feud

Holly Willoughby, who made shock exit from This Morning, is reportedly reconsidering her relationship with former best pal Phillip Schofield after quitting her hit show.



Phillip Schofield, Holly’s former best friend and co-star of 14 years, has reportedly reached out to offer his support to the woman he once called his “sister”, following a five-month estrangement.



Insiders claim Willoughby, who has been spending some much-needed time at home with her family following months of turmoil, may be ready to make amends after following in his footsteps by quitting the show.

"Holly was surprised when she got the message from Phil, and found herself overcome with emotion – admitting it made her feel a sense of renewed sadness for what happened between them," a source told Closer Magazine.

"When the text came through, it felt like everything that had happened between them just blurred into insignificance," they added.



The presenter-turned-wellness guru, has now been able to reassess her friendship with Phil from a fresh perspective as he was one of the most important people in her life and she was heartbroken by what happened.

"As angry and upset as she was – and still is – her eyes have been opened to what’s truly important in life and, ultimately, that’s the people she loves," the source added.

"Holly’s feeling torn between wanting Phil back in her life and the repercussions their renewed friendship could have on her career," the Insiders added. "Ultimately, it’s a battle between her heart and her head as to whether they can ever get their friendship back to what it used to be, but she knows she’s ready to break this wall of silence and make peace at the very least."