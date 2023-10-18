Top 10 feel-good K-dramas on Netflix to make your heart flutter

feel-good K-dramas

Despite K-dramas experimenting with every form of genre in the last few years, romantic-comedies continue to reign supreme due to their gorgeous ensemble of cast, heart-fluttering chemistry between the main leads, and aesthetically pleasing visuals.

The following list K-dramas on Netflix is ought to put a smile on your face on a bad day. Though, take it as a warning: the otherwise feel-good K-dramas also contain a handful of tear-jerking moments of their own.

King The Land:

King The Land stars real-life pals Lee Junho and YoonA

The 2023 K-drama stars real-life pals Lee Junho and YoonA as Goo Won and Cheon Sa Rang respectively. Won plays the role of a wealthy son of a hotel owner as he competes with his older step-sister to take over from their father. Meanwhile, Sa Rang works as a hotelier at the aforementioned hotel.

Rest assured, the undeniable chemistry between the pair set off rumors that Junho and YoonA were dating in real life at the time of its release.

Hometown Cha-Cha:

Hometown Cha-Cha stars Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho

Bordering over enemies-to-lovers, the show takes us through a journey of a dentist named Yoon Hye-Jin, played by Shin Min Ah, and Hong Du-Sik aka Chief Hong, played by Kim Seon Ho, a man with many jobs.

The feel-good element in Hometown Cha-Cha isn’t only attributed to their swooning romance, instead, the residents of Gongjin make their own space in our hearts with heartfelt storylines of their own.

Reply 1988:

Reply 1988 follows story of five friends

The show features a rather huge ensemble of cast, chronicling the personal lives of a quintet of friends, their families, as well as their relationships with each other. Sung Deok Sun, played by Hyeri, Kim Jung Hwan, played by Ryu Jun Yeol, Choi Taek, played by Park Bo Gum, Sung Sun Woo, played by Go Kyung Pyo, and Ryu Dong Ryong, played by Lee Dong Hwi, lead the screen with charismatic portrayal of a found family trope.

Hospital Playlist:

Hospital Playlist follows five friends as they dash to save lives

As suggested in the title, the series is set in a hospital setting with a focus on five friends, saving lives in different departments during the day. The quintet finds themselves gathered together each day after work as they rather comically attempt to kick off a singing career as a band.

Lee Ik Jun, played by Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, played by Ahn Jeong Won, Kim Jun Wan, played by Jung Kyung Ho, Yank Seok Hyeong, played by Kim Dae Myung, and Chai Song Hwa, played by Jeon Mi Do, star.

Our Beloved Summer:

Our Beloved Summer stars choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi

Choi Ung, played by Choi Woo Shik, and Kook Yeon Soo, played by Kim Da Mi, take advantage of their star power to deliver one of their best performances of all time in this heart-warming K-drama.

Crash Course in Romance:

Crash Course in Romance features the leads giving love a second chance

An innocent take on romance between single mother Nam Hae-e, played by Jeon Do-yeon, and Choi Chi yeol, played by Jung Kyung-ho is sure to make you fall in love with love. The feel-good K-drama also features a gripping subplot and aptly portrays complicated relationship between a mother and her daughter.

Romance is a Bonus Book:

Romance is a Bonus Book is friends to lover story

Starring Lee Na-Young as a heartbroken single mother Kang Da-Ni, and Lee Jong-Suk as a popular author Cha Eun-Ho, the K-drama chronicles the blossoming of a childhood friendship into a heart-warming romance.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo:

Weightlifting fairy kim bok-joo is inspired by South Korean Olympic gold medalist Jang Mi-ran

Loosely inspired by the life of South Korean Olympic gold medalist Jang Mi-ran, the K-drama stars Lee Sun-Kyung as bright weightlifter Kim Bok-Joo opposite Nam Joo-Hyuk’s Jung Joon-Hyung, as they are faced with challenges in the way of their determination to achieve their dreams.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim:

What's wrong with Secretary Kim stars Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young

The 2018 K-drama is famous for its apt comedic timings and swoon-worthy romance between the main leads. It stars Park Seo-joon as an arrogant vice-chairman of a company Lee Young-joon, and an amiable secretary Kim Mi-so, played by Park Min-young.

Don’t Dare to Dream:

Don't Dare to Dream is rivals to lovers

What happens when a weather forecaster Pyo Na Ri, played by Jo Jung Suk, is reunited with her old crush Lee Hwa Shin, played by Jo Jung Suk, though this time, he isn’t the one she is pining after? A love triangle, that’s what.