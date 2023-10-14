Meet royal family's oldest living member

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, became the oldest living member of the royal family after his late cousin, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 last year in September.

Prince Edward, who turned 88-years-old earlier this week, was honoured by King Charles III as the 74-year-old monarch wished his uncle happy birthday.

The Duke of Kent's picture posted on the royal family's official social media accounts shows the Duke at the Chelsea Flower Show last year, surrounded by greenery, white roses and pastel-hued buds.



"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Kent today" the caption read.

He is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, and the pair remained close until her death in September 2022. The Duke accompanied Her Late Majesty to Trooping the Colour in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle in 2021, when there was a reduced ceremony due to the pandemic.

Edward - the son of Prince George and Princess Marina, the Duke and Duchess of Kent and a grandson of King George V and Queen Mary - has led a very interesting life after being thrust into his royal role at such a young age.



In addition to carrying out decades of royal service, he also headed up one of the most secretive organisations and experienced religious scandal within his own family. He supported the late monarch throughout her historical 70 year reign.

Prince Edward was educated at Ludgrove Prep School, Eton College and at the Le Rosey Institute in Switzerland. Upon his return to the UK, Edward was enrolled at Sandhurst Military Academy and later embarked on his army career that spanned for over 20 years.

The Duke of Kent married Katharine Worsley, 90, on June 8, 1961 at York Minster and they had three children, George, Earl of St Andrews (b. 1962), Lady Helen Taylor (b. 1964), Lord Nicholas Windsor (b. 1970) and a stillborn son named Patrick (b. 1977).