Tracy Owen, senior VP at Paramount Pictures, dies at 43

Tracy Owen, senior VP industrial relations at Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios, after having a stroke passed away on October 1 in Los Angeles. She was 43 years old.

“Since first joining our team over 10 years ago, Tracy has been a bright light who touched the lives of all who had the privilege of working beside her,” Nicole Lang, Executive VP of Industrial Relations and Production Safety at Paramount, issued a statement.

“I knew that Tracy was an exceptional person from the very beginning, and her countless contributions and the trust and adoration she earned from all who knew her confirmed that. She was an unwavering source of leadership, wisdom and mentorship to our team and the industry and will be sorely missed. We will continue to hold Tracy and her loved ones in our hearts.”

After completing her undergraduate studies at Colorado State University in 2001, Tracy Elizabeth Owen went on to get her law degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 2005. She then worked as an associate at Hodel Briggs Winter from 2008 to 2010, Latham & Watkins from 2005 to 2008, and Mitchell Silberberg & Krupp from 2010 to 2013.

She joined Paramount in 2013 as a senior attorney in the employee relations legal services department, and in October 2016 she was given a promotion to VP industrial relations and senior VP.