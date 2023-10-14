Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner 'on same page' as singer files to dismiss divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are determined to approach their impending divorce in the healthiest way possible.

According to Us Weekly, a source revealed that the pair is “on the path to healing and to being healthy coparents. They’re both on the same page.”

Tensions ran high between the duo after the Sucker singer filed for divorce from Turner last month, only weeks after the latter attended a Jonas Brothers show.

The Game of Thrones alum shortly sued Jonas for “wrongfully detaining” their two kids, daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, in the U.S., claiming the family had decided to move to the U.K. prior to the divorce filing.

The parents of two were then made to go through a few days of mediation to iron out their differences, prompting them to agree to a custody schedule through the end of the year.

The Jonas Brothers star was also reported to have withdrawn the filing in hopes to resolve their separation in private.

“It’s definitely not as contentious now. They’re taking steps forward,” the insider told the outlet.

They continued: They spoke recently and it was amicable, and that triggered a quicker resolution. They did it for the kids’ sake and didn’t want to drag it out.”