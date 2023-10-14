Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds reveals one condition they will perform at Super Bowl

The Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds dished if the band will ever make an appearance during the Super Bowl Half-time show.

The Radioactive singer, 36, was asked on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham that if the group has ever been considered to perform at the sporting event, via People Magazine.

“We did have talks about Super Bowl stuff with Super Bowl people,” he admitted, adding the only way they will be interested in performing at the event was if they can play live, without theatrics.

“Until I know that we can perform in the way that we want and our instruments can be playing live, we’re never gonna play the Super Bowl,” Reynolds said. “And that's my honest answer to you.”

He continued, “We have a very specific way that we perform and we’ve been really lucky to stick to our guns for this many years and perform in that way.”

The Believer musician stressed that he has “no hate on the Super Bowl,” but reiterated how committed bands like Imagine Dragons are at playing live.

“If you're a band, it's just a different thing,” he added. “You gotta have live drums, you gotta have, you know, live guitar. And that’s a non-starter for us.”

Rihanna was this year’s headliner for the Super Bowl, while next year’s Super Bowl will have Usher as the upcoming halftime show headliner.