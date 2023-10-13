Taylor Swift sends secret message to Travis Kelce with her hoodie

Taylor Swift wore a "special" jacket to Travis Kelce's most recent game in Kansas City.

A performance by the Gorgeous crooner was produced during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Denver Broncos.

According to an article in Entertainment Tonight, Taylor's cagoule offered a "special nod" to her rumoured boyfriend because it is made by his friend Erin Andrews, who served as the couple's matchmaker.

Erin revealed to Variety that she gave Taylor a piece of #Chiefs clothing from her business WEAR after Taylor attended the first game in the hopes that she would wear it to a subsequent game. After the game, the jacket was sold out the next day.

On Charissa Thompson's Calm Down show, Erin previously left Taylor a note. Andrews has also been involved in the Swift and Kelce issue.

After the tight end expressed interest in her, she pleaded with the 33-year-old popstar to give him a chance.

“I don't know what you're doing in your life right now besides rocking the world but please, try our friend, Travis. He is fantastic,” said Erin.

Travis thanked Erin by commenting, “You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!”