Taylor Swift set to reunite with beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is set to make yet another appearance at her rumored beau Travis Kelce’s upcoming NFL game this week.
According to TMZ, the Midnights artist will hit the bleachers to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs against their match with Denver Broncos at Arrowhead in Kansas City on Thursday, Oct. 12.
The prospective appearance will mark Swift’s third time watching Kelce in his element in real-time.
The couple fueled rumors of romance after the Grammy-winning artist accepted the NFL star’s invitation to watch him play against Chicago Bears at Arrowhead stadium last month.
Swift and Kelce later left the venue together in the latter’s convertible to enjoy an intimate night out a restaurant in the city.
Taylor Swift surprised her fans at her upcoming Eras Tour film premiere at The Groove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
The Lover singer opted for a $12K Oscar De La Renta gown, which she flaunted with a brand-new hairdo at the event.
She was joined by the likes of Beyonce, Adam Sandler, Shelby Young, and Maren Morris among others to support the record-breaking release.
