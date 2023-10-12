Lizzo eager to share her truth in a tell-all interview over legal row with backup dancers

File Footage

Lizzo has recently expressed her desire to clear her name once and for all after her reputation being tarnished by sexual harassment allegations



A source spilled to The Sun UK, “Lizzo is being guided by her team as to what would be the best course of action to take,”

Given the scandal, Lizzo is reportedly looking out her options from “a number of people interested in a sit-down interview” over legal row with her backup dancers, according to the source.

The Truth Hurts hit-maker is persistent to tell her truth because of the accusations that have ruined her reputation.

Lizzo attorney Marty Singer told DailyMail.com that his client wants to sue Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez and Arianna Davis.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Marty wrote, “As the old saying goes, a picture speaks a thousand words.”

The attorney explained, “The photos and videos of plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez happily carousing backstage with the performers after the topless cabaret show at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris speak volumes.”

Earlier this week, Lizzo shared her flute skills on Instagram, while she shows her intention to talk about for the tell-all interview.